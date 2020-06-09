BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

LON BVC opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.25. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.15 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of $374.24 million and a PE ratio of 141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

