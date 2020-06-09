Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRA International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CRA International stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

