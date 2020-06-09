Bank of America Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,581.28.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $43.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,567.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1,276.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

