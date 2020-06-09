B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

