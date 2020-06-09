B. Riley Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of CNK opened at $19.66 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 13.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 72.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 499,068 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

