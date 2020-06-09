B Downgrades Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Underperform

Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) was downgraded by B from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Red Electrica Corporacion stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday.
About Red Electrica Corporacion
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.