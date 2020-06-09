B Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Neutral

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by equities researchers at B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.15. 1,256,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,589. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.