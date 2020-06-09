AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. 180,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

