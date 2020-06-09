Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JG stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Aurora Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

