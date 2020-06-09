Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.32% from the company’s previous close.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,420 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 44.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 690.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 492,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 786.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.