Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 332,262 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9,202.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344,729 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. 646,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,085. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

