Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 482.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 505,262 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 17,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,538. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

