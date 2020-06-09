Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. 13,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.02. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Argus reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

