Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 75,579 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,579 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,129,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,319,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 79,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

