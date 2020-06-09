Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,865 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after purchasing an additional 838,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.73. 12,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

