Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,395 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $11,326,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ANSYS by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.74. 5,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,764. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

