Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 590 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $8,786,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

SHW stock traded up $8.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.48. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

