Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.08.

LRCX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,956. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $172.38 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

