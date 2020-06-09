Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,004 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of FE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

