Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,791 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.99. 258,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,845. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

