Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 271,257 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,257 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Vereit worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of VER traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 72,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,553,602. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

