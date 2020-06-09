Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,444 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Humana worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 51.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Humana by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after buying an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Humana by 156.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.89.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,286. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.68 and a 200-day moving average of $352.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

