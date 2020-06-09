Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,962 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SYSCO worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 64,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

