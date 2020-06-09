Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 142,217 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of VICI Properties worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,929. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

