Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 134,930 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,930 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,192 shares of company stock worth $48,004,898 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.48. 444,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

