Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 254.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

