Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.17. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.97.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

