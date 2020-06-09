Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 58,338 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in eBay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 1,484,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.