Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $47,388,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after buying an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $10.83 on Tuesday, hitting $379.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,621. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.50 and a 1-year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,383 shares of company stock worth $23,889,069 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.76.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

