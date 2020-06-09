Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $269,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,325.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $4,037,950. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.90.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.73. 7,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.