Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,685,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,337,323 shares of company stock worth $32,933,878. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 541,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

