Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 150,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,207. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

