Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

ALL stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

