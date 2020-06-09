Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after acquiring an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after acquiring an additional 141,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,939. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

