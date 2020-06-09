Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.87 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

