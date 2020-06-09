Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $618.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.49 and its 200 day moving average is $449.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,776 shares of company stock worth $105,906,877. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

