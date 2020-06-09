Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.97 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,261,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,597,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,923,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,227,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 19,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,716. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

