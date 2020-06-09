Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.86. 42,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

