Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Regency Centers worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 248,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

