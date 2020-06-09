Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,655 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 32,995 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,186. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

