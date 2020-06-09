Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,987. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,624. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.25 and a 200 day moving average of $307.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

