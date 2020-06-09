Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 1,633,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,946. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

