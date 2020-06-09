Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,827 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Clorox worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Clorox by 160.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 252,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.38. The company had a trading volume of 301,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,687. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

