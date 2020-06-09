Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INFO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. 11,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

