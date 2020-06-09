Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,359 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 336,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. 9,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.