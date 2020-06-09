Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

