Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

MMM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,871. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

