Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 3,600,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,698. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.35.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

