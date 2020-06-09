Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $306.56. 765,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,622. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $255.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.30 and a 200-day moving average of $302.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

