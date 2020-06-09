Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 89,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 8,885,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,255,134. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

